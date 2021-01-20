Sony Music Entertainment singer Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka is a proud mother to a healthy baby whom she welcomed to the world on Tuesday.

It’s been a couple of months now since we broke the story about how former Swangz Avenue songtress Vinka was heavily pregnant.

A few days ago we also revealed how she held a private baby shower in anticipation of the D-day this month when she would become a mother.

Since morning, there have been rumors circulating that she gave birth to a set of twins today and that her new name is Nalongo Vinka.

According to our sources, however, Vinka gave birth yesterday (Tuesday 19th January) to a baby girl, not twins as earlier revealed.

The source also notes that it was a normal birth and Vinka was discharged with the healthy bundle of joy a couple of hours later.

More details concerning the hospital and name of the child are still withheld but we shall be letting you know when we find out.

We wish Vinka and the baby well. Congratulations Boss Manjah!