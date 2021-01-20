Ykee Benda, in an early January clash with fans on Twitter, was accused of raping a girl while back in school. He denies the accusations.

On 9th January 2021, Mpaka Records boss Wycliff Benda a.k.a Ykee Benda’s Twitter account got into an exchange with other Twitter users.

The heated exchange arose from remarks made in relation to the political situation that existed as Ugandans awaited the presidential elections.

Several music fans advocated for Ykee Benda’s involvement in asking for the release of Nubian Li and Producer Dan Magic who were imprisoned.

Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe, Dan Magic and others were imprisoned before the elections

The fans argued that being the president of the Uganda Musicians Association, Ykee would only use the courtesy to defend the people he leads.

Ykee Benda instead came out and noted how Nubian Li was arrested on political grounds and rather not for the entertainment reasons.

The ‘Farmer’ singer hence noted that it wasn’t upon him to call for Nubian Li’s release and that attracted heavy insults from People Power fans.

During the exchange, one of the Twitter users accused Ykee Benda of raping a girl when he was still in High School.

On Tuesday, Ykee Benda responded to the allegations and revealed that he was not the one using the account when the exchange happened.

“Reference is made to tweets that appeared on my twitter account on the evening of 9th January 2021. The person that manages my account got into some heated exchanges with a number of Twitter users and in the process a lot of regrettable things were said,” Ykee noted.

He further trashed the accusation, defining it as “baseless” and that it should be treated with the contempt that it deserves.

As has become a habit, a lot of wild things were posted some of which included an allegation of rape one Twitter user claimed dated back in my high school days. I would like to categorically state that this allegation is baseless and should be treated with the contempt it deserves. Ykee Benda