On his debut run for a top position in Uganda’s politics, singer Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone lost to the incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in the voting exercise held on Wednesday.

The local government elections followed presidential elections in which NRM’s Yoweri Museveni extended his 35-year rule with a 58% win declared on Saturday.

The highlight of Wednesday’s voting exercise was the Kampala Mayoral race which was being contested for by Erias Lukwago (FDC), Joseph Mayanja (Independent), Daniel Kazibwe (NRM), Charles Ssenkubuge (DP), Nabilah Naggayi Sempala (NUP), and Innocent Kawooya (Independent).

Daniel Kazibwe a.k.a Ragga Dee casts his vote at Kizungu Meeting Point polling station in Makondye (Photo: Daniel Lutaaya)

The exercise which started slow generally, with low turn ups registered early at most polling stations, later gained momentum as the day went on.

At most polling stations within Kampala, by 5pm on Wednesday, it had been discovered through provisional vote counts that Erias Lukwago was leading with a big win.

Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone campaigns in Katwe (Photo: Facebook)

Closely following the incumbent in terms of counted votes was Nabilah Naggayi Sempala and Daniel Kazibwe a.k.a Ragga Dee.

Chameleone who cast his vote early on Wednesday morning at Kaduuka Polling Station in Mutungo Biina was stuck in fourth place and Charles Ssenkubuge in 5th.

It was only officially declared that Erias Lukwago had retained his seat as Kampala Lord Mayor on Thursday afternoon.

Lukwago thumped his chest with posts across his social media accounts in which he thanked voters for entrusting him with the office yet again.

What a historic moment!. Praise be to the Almighty. THANK YOU KAMPALA! The Statement is unequivocally loud and clear:



OMULOODI WAALI. Our love is etched in stone. Asante sana. Mungu awabarik. @FDCOfficial1 #EngaboYaBannakampala pic.twitter.com/tQZ3bbet72 — Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago (@EriasLukwago_) January 20, 2021

Congratulations Omuloodi!