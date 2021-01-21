Singer Desire Luzinda’s former manager Sam Yiga Juuko is filled with excitement after becaming the fourth Ugandan person in the entertainment industry to notch one million YouTube subscribers.

The renown talent manager was gifted with a Gold Play Button for his hard work and creativity that he has over the years shared to the world under his YouTube channel Ugxtra Comedy.

Through a post on social media, Yiga’s close friend Ssekabira Byekwaso wrote congratulating him upon the new feat that he had notched.

Congratulations to my brother Sam Yiga Juuko, this is a great milestone. your hard work, creativity, and innovativeness has brought this far. Keep keeping the sky is the limit. Ssekabira Byekwaso

He has now joined the Eddy Kenzo, Masaka Kids Africana, and Anne Kansiime list as the only entertainers with Gold Play Buttons.

Congratulations manager Sam Yiga Juuko!