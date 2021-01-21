Rapper Daniel Lubwama Kigozi a.k.a Navio had a tough time with Facebook users on Thursday morning after posting a photo of President Yoweri Museveni and Bobi Wine shaking hands.

The attack of words from mostly Bobi Wine amd NUP fans was aroused by the confusing caption which Navio attached to the photo shared on his Facebook page.

The caption seemed to confuse several of the People Power and NUP fans who questioned the reason behind it. Some radical ones hurled insults at the rapper.

Navio, having read the insults that were piled up in the comment section, followed up with another post in which he emphasised how he is not bothered by people’s opinions.

He then deleted the original controversial post and replaced it with another with the same picture and more detailed caption that read: “Let’s try this again slowly slowly. You didn’t have to vote for Bobi, but you have to respect the journey. The candidates.”

Not even that stopped the angered Facebook users from bombarding him with notifications which included more insults.

This comes just days after the Uganda Electoral Commission declared Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the winner of the recently held presidential elections in which Bobi Wine came second.

The rapper has since blocked a few of the radical fans from accessing his page. Regardless, he moves “unbothered”!