Renown rapper St. Nelly-sade Nsubuga yet again shows off his lyrical masterclass in the ‘Rap Up 20Tweny’ project.

As a norm, St. Nelly-sade always wraps up the year with that long awaited ‘Rap up’ song. 2020 had several events and the 20Tweny Rap Up is worth a listen.

In the audio produced by Yung Jey Basalesale, St. Nelly-sade the celebrated rapper again shows why he commands respect amongst the several rappers who rap in Luganda.

His flow, poetry and comical layouts portray his vast creativity in this masterpiece that you’ll definitely fall in love with on first listen.

The visuals were directed by Breezy Beats UG and the simplicity with which the message in the lyrics is passed on to the viewer must be marvelled.

Take a gaze: