Anatalia Oze, VJ Junior, Jonathan Jaxta, all lost as Mr Mosh and Masembe Erimia registered wins in the recently concluded Local government polls.

As it has been witnessed in past months, several artistes, deejays, celebrities and media personalities stood for different political positions.

The wave of active involvement in politics among the creatives is heavily attributed to Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine’s inspiration by running for presidency.

Bobi might have lost in his ploy but a few artistes registered wins in the Local Government elections which were held on Wednesday 20th January 2020.

Most notably, Galaxy FM and Spark TV presenter Ssendi Mosh Afrikan a.k.a Mr Mosh won the seat as Lord Councillor 5 in Makindye East III, Ggaba and Kansanga.

Anna Talia Oze

Read Also: Chameleone lost because of ‘divisions and disbelief in young leaders’ – Pallaso

Mosh’s win can be added to that of Hillary Kiyaga a.k.a Dr. Hilderman who is now a Member of Parliament representing the people of Mawokota North.

Former Bukedde TV presenter Omubi Masembe Erimia was also victorious, winning the Makindye West III Lord Councillor LC5 seat.

Bobi Wine and Masembe Erimia

On the other hand, several of the contestants from the entertainment industry failed to register wins at their respective positions of interest.

NBS TV presenter Anna Talia Oze, real name Nambooze Annet, failed to win the Woman Councillor LC 5 seat in Rubaga North.

Mugudwa Jonah a.k.a Jonathan Jaxta, a presenter on Digida FM and Delta TV, failed in his contest for the Nakawa 5 West LC5 Councillor seat.

Christopher Galukande a.k.a Deejay X, a presenter at BBS Telefayina, came close to victory in his pursuit for the Rubaga North Councillor LC5 seat.

Christopher Galukande pleased by the support despite losing election (Screenshot/Facebook)

Renown video jockey VJ Junior, real name Matovu MarySmarts, was also not successful in his bid for the Mutungo Parish Nakawa III LC5 Councillor seat.

In the other elections held on Wednesday, the Lord Mayor seat was retained by the incumbent Erias Lukwago who beat entertainers in Jose Chameleone, Charles Ssenkubuge, Ragga Dee, Innocent Kawooya, among others to the seat.