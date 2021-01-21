Renown local rapper Victor Kamenyo, born Katongole Derrick, is apparently nursing serious injuries after he was attacked and severely beaten by unknown people while traveling to pick his agents’ identification tags prior to the Local Government elections.

The Lubaga North 1 Lord Councilor contestant opened up about his attack while on a sick bed receiving medication.

When asked why he had to use a boda boda to travel to pick his agents’ identification tags rather than using his own vehicle, he reasoned that since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, his pockets ran short of funds.

He, however, refuted claims that getting bedridden prior to elections is a stunt saying he is sure that he has the capability to win the seat because he has done pretty good ground work.

We wish Victor Kamenyo a quick recovery!