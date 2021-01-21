Weasel Manizo is ready to relocate to Tanzania if his elder brother Joseph ‘Chameleone’ Mayanja is not announced the next Kampala Lord Mayor.

By the look of things, basing on the Lord Mayor elections provisional results, Douglas Seguya Mayanja a.k.a Weasel must be packing his bags for that flight to Magufuli land.

In the Kampala Lord Mayoral race, Erias Lukwago still stands tall with a comfortable lead ahead of Joseph Mayanja, Nabilah Naggayi Sempala, Charles Ssenkubuge, Daniel Kazibwe, among others.

Jose Chameleone, his bodyguard and Weasel during campaigns

In a Facebook post made on Wednesday, Weasel revealed that he will gladly relocate to Tanzania if his brother fails to become the next mayor of Kampala city.

If we don’t win am going to relocate to Tanzania. So vote wisely #MAYANJA2021 Weasel

We hope it’s just one of those not so funny Weasel jokes. We can’t lose such a talent to Tanzania!