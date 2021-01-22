Anna Talia Oze, real name Nambooze Annet, conceded defeat in the race for Lord Councillor and called for unity amongst the people of Rubaga North B Constituency.

Calm, collected and decent are the best terms to use in description of Anna Talia Oze’s character and personality and she continues to show exactly that.

The NBS TV UnCut presenter who had contested as a Lord Councillor for Rubaga North B constituency lost to Nakiridde Solome Ssebina.

On Thursday, through her social platforms, Anna Talia said thanked the people of Rubaga for the support they showed her during recently concluded elections.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate the people of Rubaga North B constituency for the support you accorded me during the election for the post of Lord Councilor Kampala Capital City Authority,” Anna Talia Oze.

She also accepted the declared results as fair and asked the people in the constituency to stand as one and move forward.

Anna Talia also congratulated Nakiridde Solome Ssebina for a well-deserved win and vowed to continue serving the nation to the best of her ability.