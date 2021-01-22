Companies and personalities in the entertainment industry are to be included in the next Consumer Choice Awards.

The CCAs are awards which recognise business excellence by conducting statistically a comprehensive and objective, accurate, independent market research survey, to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence for the quality of their service, value, professionalism, and integrity.

The Consumer Choice Awards 2020/2021 shall be happening for the third edition on Wednesday 31st March 2021 in Kampala.

During a press conference held at Golf Course Hotel on Friday 22nd January, the voting process was officially opened for consumers to vote for their favorite companies from a pool of the listed 37 categories.

During the Q&A session at the presser, a question about why entertainment companies are sidelined and completely ignored in the awards was raised.

Bari Salim

Bari Salim, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the Consumer Guide Magazine, revealed that it is something beong considered as the organisation keels expanding its list of nominated companies.

According to him, the reason why companies within the entertainment industry have been ignored recently is to be able to downsize on the list of nominees to fit their funding capacity and also meet their initial plan.

“If we were to go that way, we’d be having 300 plus companies now being represented. We would (have to) consider radio, TV and so on ofcourse but for now, since we are an annual event, we shall always see how we can about it,” Bari Salim said.

He, however, is open to the idea of having media and even individual personalities nominated in the awards in the future.

Next year we could have a category of the Best Radio, Best TV personalities. When it comes to entertainment, we could look at the service providers there an categorise them and let the consumers decide whose services they would pick. Bari Salim

More about Consumer Choice Awards

The CCAs happen every year with the Consumers Guide Magazine recognising the best companies for their earnest efforts in business excellence and keeping the customer’s best interests in mind.

The selection process and announcement of finalists of finalists culminate in the CAAs Dinner – a gala evening that will convene hundreds of the industry’s brightest luminaries to network, toast to winners and celebrate the companies voted by consumers.

Voting is now open and runs until 5th February 2021 at midnight.

How to vote: