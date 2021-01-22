Motor-mouthed Presidential Advisor Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakaguubi has threatened to go to exile the day President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will leave power.

Full Figure threatened so following a heated exchange with Maj. Kakooza Mutale over the issue of naming her baby after president Museveni.

Maj Kakooza Mutale cited that Full Figure’s act is an avenue for that the singer is using to mint money from the Fountain of honor.

The accusations saw Full Figure lose her cool as she questioned anything important he has ever done for the ruling party.

Full Figure went on to challenge Maj. Kakooza Mutale to get anyone to name their children after him for the good deeds that he has benefited the country.

Full Figure also revealed how she has plans of buying land out of Uganda so that she flees to exile when President Museveni leaves the presidential office.