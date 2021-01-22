Former Presidential candidate John Katumba has revealed how he spends his free time.

The politician says he enjoys relaxing and in such moments he plays PlayStation 4 as well as monopoly.

PlayStation 4 is a gaming console that brings games to life and delivering a spectacular and immersive gaming experience.

Monopoly is a board game where players roll two six-sided dice to move around the game board, buying and trading properties, and developing them with houses and hotels.

When quizzed on NTV The Beat, Katumba said; “I play PS4, I also do a game, monopoly, actually through that, by the end of this year, I am going to launch a game.. it’s already in the process..”

Katumba registered 35,983 votes from the 2021 General Election according to Electoral Commission. The score was 0.36 percent of the the total votes counted.