Nigerian singer Omah Lay, real name Stanley Omah Didia, is open for a return to perform in Uganda despite being arrested and detained in the country in December 2020.

On 13th December 2020, Omah Lay and Temilade Openyi alias Tems and their manager Muyiwa Awomiyi were arrested and detained in Uganda prisons.

They were found guilty of flouting Ministry of Health, Uganda’s COVID-19 guidelines having performed at a hugely attended concert on 12th December.

They were later released but the terrifying memories of their detention have never been erased from their minds to-date.

Despite all, Omah Lay took some lessons, stood up and dusted himself, and moved on. He says that he holds no grudge and has no regrets.

Omah Lay (Courtesy Photo)

During an interview with media in Lagos, Nigeria, the fast rising singer said he is open to a return to the +256 if booked to perform.

The ‘Godly’ singer mentioned that if promoters reach out to his management, he would gladly return to the country.

Omah Lay also noted that he is even working on an album that was greatly inspired by his stay and arrest in Uganda.

I don’t regret the arrest in Uganda, I only picked lessons from it. I hope to perform there again. I am working on the album inspired by the Ugandan situation. Omah Lay

Omah Lay recording (Courtesy Photo)

Disputed Concert

The Omah Lay, Tems “Big Brunch” concert sparked outrage from local artist Bebe Cool aka Moses Ssali as he cited double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool lambasted authorities that allowed the concert go ahead as planned despite an existing ban on music concerts due to COVID-19.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Local artist Kabako Makanaki even threatened to flout the rules that have existed since March 2020 by resuming his performances on Christmas day.

Bebe Cool sharply twisted his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.

They Nigerian artistes and managers were later released and flown back to Nigeria before causing a stir on social media as they called out Bebe Cool for being the snitch.