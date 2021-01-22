Comedian and Sanyu FM Radio host Patrick Idringi Salvado does not fully concur with the way how president Yoweri Museveni’s government has poorly treated the opposition especially Bobi Wine.

For eight days now, former presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine has been under house arrest.

A few days ago, Bobi revealed how nobody has been allowed to access his home where he is locked up together with his wife and an 18-months-old baby.

Several of his supporters have often called out fellow politicians and artistes to demand for Bobi Wine’s release.

Patrick Salvado, a man who has – with his head held high – heavily supported the NRM government and President Museveni, suddenly criticises their actions.

In a post shared across his social media accounts, Salvado reveals how he is not in support of the general treatment of the opposition during the election period.

Supporting Kaguta Museveni doesn’t necessarily mean I agree with everything his government does, the general treatment of opposition during the whole election period has been appalling, especially the treatment of Bobi Wine – There hasn’t been any sensible reason why Bobi Wine or his colleagues are still under detention. Patrick Salvado

Salvado, who recently wedded his wife, continues to note how “It’s a very sad and disturbing thing when injustice is caused by those you have faith in.”

Salvado also says that he has for long wanted to share his feelings but feared because all he communicates lately is faced with insults.

“As for #FreeNFair elections, I’m sorry if we still think this can be achieved anywhere in Africa. It’s taken me time to share my feelings coz well whatever I tried to communicate was watered down by insults but at the end of the day I’m human and I know injustice #FreeDomIs4All,” he adds.

As expected, the posts have been bombarded mostly by NUP, People Power and Bobi Wine’s fans who question his judgement highlighting “hypocrisy” and “selfishness”.

