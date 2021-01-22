Renown music critic and analyst Selector Williams has dared singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool to prove his worth like his nemeses Robert Kyagulanyi and Joseph Mayanja and contest for any leadership office in his residential area.

Selector Williams who is Radio Sapientia’s station manager challenged Bebe Cool during an interview on Spark TV as he was highlighting how important it was for Jose Chameleone to run for the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat despite losing to Erias Lukwago.

In his explanation, he hinted that Chameleone is apparently not considered as an ordinary person as before and that when he steps out to request a visa at an embassy, he will be easily recognized for standing for Kampala city’s top office plus being a talented artist in the country.

He furthermore heaped praise on artists who contested for top offices stressing that back then, artists always dreaded and never took trouble to run for top offices to show their influence.

Selector Williams also added that the step artists took in Uganda’s 2021 politics was a plus to the industry and congratulated them for their efforts.