Big Muzik Entertainment boss Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has pleaded to his former boss Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone to convert to Islam again saying they’re ready to welcome him with open hands.

The “Sula Indicator” singer begged Jose Chameleone to convert to Islam for the second time while attending a function as relationship embattled singer George William Kigozi alias Geosteady proselytized to his religion.

Geosteady changed his names to Hassan Kigozi. It is also reported that during the function, he also underwent Khitan ceremony to confirm him as a certified Muslim.

He was escorted by his longtime friends and fellow artists who included Eddy Kenzo, Big Eye among others.

While at the ceremony, Big Eye also requested fellow other celebrities to join Islam.