Grammy Award-winning DJ and record executive DJ Khaled is excited to host the virtual MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA) on February 20.

Khaled will serve as an international host for the event that will air in 180 countries. The 45-year old will be based in Miami while connected to this year’s show base in Kampala.

Speaking after his confirmation as the one of the hosts alongside African co-emcees, DJ Khaled credited African music for it’s inspriation role in his career.

“MTV has always been a great partner so I jumped at the opportunity to host this year’s MAMAs,” he said. “I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible music that comes out of Africa, which has inspired me throughout my career.”

The MTV Africa Music Awards have previously recognized the talent from across Africa, including 2Face Idibia, AKA, Anselmo Ralph, Big Nuz, Cassper Nyovest, Clarence Peters, Cabo Snoop, Davido, D’Banj, Diamond Platnumz, Flavour and so many more.

The show is set to air on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. CAT (Central Africa Time)/ 6 p.m. GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)/1 p.m. ET.

