Hip-hop star DJ Khaled will host the virtual MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA) from his home in Miami on February 20.

The songwriter and record producer will take the honours alongside African co-emcees for the event – that will air globally, in 180 countries, for the first time.

Khaled who is also a nominee for best international act will be in connection with this year’s show base in Kampala, the capital and largest city of Uganda.

The coveted event will celebrate African talent across 20 award categories as nominees in 16 categories have already been announced.

DJ Khaled is competing with The Weeknd, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake and Beyoncé for the best international act. Burna Boy, Calema, Diamond Platnumz, Master KG, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are vying for artist of the year.

Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said, “We are thrilled to have DJ Khaled as our international host for MAMA Kampala 2021.

“With his global success achievement and over 22 million followers on social media, he will inspire youth across the continent and attract an even bigger international audience to the virtual event.”