Popular city socialite Nalongo Sheila Don Zella, born Sheilah Nadege, is thankful to God after her dad went through a successful Kidney Stones surgery on Friday 22nd January 2020.

The clam socialite shared the update about her dad’s successful operation on her social media pages saying that her dad had been battling the illness since last year.

She also shared a photo showing her dad while bedridden.

Pray for my dad been battling with kidney stones today he had an operation nsaba Allah amusususe. Sheila DonZella

Read Also: BEDRIDDEN: Nalongo Don Zella in critical condition

The good news is that her dad is positively responding to the medication that was prescribed to him by health doctors.

When we made a quick search on what could be the cause of Kidney stones, we found out that they form when one’s urine contains more crystal-forming substances – such as calcium, uric acid, and oxalate- than the fluid in one’s urine that can be diluted.

Let’s join hands and wish Don Zella’s dad a quick recovery!