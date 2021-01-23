Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk music analyst Edward Sendi has advised Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone never to contest again for a leadership office in Uganda’s politics.

Edward Sendi advised Jose Chameleone not to return to the polls after finishing 4th in the recently concluded 2021 Kampala Lord Mayoral race where Erias Lukwago won by a landslide victory.

The renown music critic gave his opinion during NBSTV UnCut show as he was giving his insight about Jose Chameleone and Ragga Dee’s performance in the race.

He went ahead to advise all other entertainers who lost in the elections to get back to their daily duties as they move on with life.