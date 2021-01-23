Renown talented singer Nabattu Naira Ali, popularly known as Naira Ali, has cautioned her fans and followers on social media to always be careful when making important decisions in their lives.

In a short piece of advice on her socials media platforms, the “Okikola Otya” singer warned the public not to always make decisions when horny, excited, bitter, and while feeling disappointed in life.

Wewale nyo okusalawo nga onyize, nga oyimye, nga okyamuse Naira Ali

Basing on her message that she shared, critics pointed out that the singer could be feeling let down following her recent revelation that she made announcing that she was set to introduce the love of her life after the struggle.

At the moment, Naira Ali is on a long time vacation abroad and based on her message it is believed that she could have lost steam of introducing her better half to her friends and family.

Nonetheless, we wait to see what will happen next in her love life.