DJ Khaled, real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled, cleared his social media accounts of posts dealing with the MTV MAMA awards 2021 which he had earlier shared.

It was recently announced how Hiphop star DJ Khaled is set to host the virtual MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA) from his home in Miami on 20th February 2020.

The American star went ahead an confirmed the news by sharing videos of himself on social media talking about how he will be hosting the awards.

It didn’t take long however for the videos shared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts to be pulled down.

By morning today, when we searched through his socials, we couldn’t find the videos which had been shared on Friday.

Read Also: DJ Khaled excited to host 2021 MTV Kampala MAMA Awards

It is not yet clear why the videos were pulled down but rumors suggest that it was a reaction to a subtweet by Jeffrey Smith highlighting injustice against Bobi Wine.

Interesting. In the last few hours @djkhaled has deleted a tweet in which he was promoting his upcoming gig to host the @MTVAfrica Music Awards in #Uganda, a country in the midst of a widespread crackdown on the political opposition and in which @HEBobiwine is under house arrest. https://t.co/dpZzEf7NRX — Jeffrey Smith (@Smith_JeffreyT) January 23, 2021 The tweet by Jeffrey Smith

What is DJ Khaled’s role at the awards?

DJ Khaled is expected, alongside African co-emcees, to host the event that will air globally, in 180 countries, for the first time.

Khaled who is also a nominee for best international act will be in connection with this year’s show base in Kampala, the capital and largest city of Uganda.

The coveted event will celebrate African talent across 20 award categories as nominees in 16 categories have already been announced.

Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said, “We are thrilled to have DJ Khaled as our international host for MAMA Kampala 2021.

“With his global success achievement and over 22 million followers on social media, he will inspire youth across the continent and attract an even bigger international audience to the virtual event.”