After a failed attempt to become the Kampala Lord Mayor, Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone is heading out to the USA for a two months’ break with family.

Just a few days ago, Chameleone’s younger brother Weasel Manizo revealed how he will be relocating to Tanzania is the Leone Island boss fails to win the Kampala Lord Mayoral race.

Chameleone lost the race to the incumbent Erias Lukwago in elections that were held last week 9m Wednesday.

According to Chameleone’s camp, he is also set to leave the country, USA bound, to rejoin his family very soon for a break that will reportedly last just over two months.

With a photo shared on his Instagram account on Sunday, the Leone Island boss confirmed the reports that he will soon be with his family in the US.

Chameleone’s family; wife and four children, have been living at the house he bought in the USA since early 2019.

Not a bad time for a reunion, is it? Bon voyage Jose!