NBS TV’s After 5 presenter Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats is rumored to be dating NTV’s Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe over a year since parting ways with Fille Mutoni.

The rumor about the two being an item was revealed on UnCut with Zahara Totto and Kayz disclosing that the pair have been hitting on each other for a long time now.

The rumor that pair have been pushing out comes after MC Kats changed his WhatsApp profile picture, replacing it with Caroline Marcah’s snap.

MC Kats went ahead to post both his and Caroline Maka’s photos on his What’s App status captioned with sweet and heart-melting words painting the picture that the two could be deep in love.

If all is true, we will keep you posted as more details emerge about the pair’s rumored relationship.