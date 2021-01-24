Rema Namakula Ssebunya’s husband Hamza Ssebunya was born so many years ago today. She wrote some sweet things to celebrate his birthday.

Songstress Rema Namakula had a day to remember on 14th November 2019 when she legally became Mrs. Ssebunya after a glamorous wedding with Gynaecologist Dr. Hamza Ssebunya.

She has since painted social media with their love, sharing photos, quotes and videos confessing the much love she has for him.

Today is not any different as Hamza adds a year to his age. Rema took to her social media pages very early in the morning to send her wishes.

She posted photos of them together and a sweet message in which she revealed how he brings out the best in her.

My peace and calm, you bring out the best in me. Cheers to forever with you. More life hubby my sweet mutima. Rema

Check out the photos below:

















Happy Birthday Hamza. We’re sure you’re in the safest hands to enjoy a day like this. Blast away!