Photos circulating on different social media platforms show Tamale Mirundi’s son Tamale Mirundi Junior smooching with Nalongo Don Zella during a radio show.

Not many months ago, Tamale Mirundi Junior publicly revealed his crush on TNS singer Sheebah Karungi.

Sheebah made his dream of meeting her possible when they met at Racers Bar Bukoto and hugged him into oblivion.

It seems like Tamale Junior is now moving on to local socialite, also singer Big Eye’s ex-lover, Nalongo Sheila Don Zella.

The two were hosted on Dembe FM on Saturday and while on air, they kissed. It is not clear if it was a show of romance or just a dare challenge.

Don Zella shared the photos on her Facebook account with the caption; “If kuwoma was a person” and added heart emojis.

As expected, the comments section was filled up with several Ugandans questioning what she wants with a young boy like Mirundi Jr.

Take a look at the photos below: