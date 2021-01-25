Singer Mugisha Richard, also known as Mr. Lee, a member of the B2C music group, celebrated his 29th birthday in style, gifting the underprivileged people on different streets of Kampala with foodstuffs.

The singer who was born in 1992 and the firstborn of five children of his family reached out to the needy street children while in the company of four of his close friends.

During the reach out, he shared inspirational and motivational words to the underprivileged children and other elderly people he found sleeping on the streets.

He also promised to continue helping them stressing that this was just the beginning as he plans to work on a bigger project that will provide street children with basic care and some to get off the streets.

Mr. Lee also shared the word of God with the children as away of encouraging them that no life is permanent.