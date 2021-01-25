Singer Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady’s ex-lover and baby mama Prima Kadarshi has shared a relationship piece of advice to everyone who has ever been heartbroken saying breaking up doesn’t necessarily mean hating and fighting with your ex.

In her short and precise advice, Prima Kadarshi states how it is always wise and cool for one to pray, support and advise their ex-lovers whether in daily life, business, and relationships so as to have a peace of mind.

Prima Kadarshi’s message to all heartbroken lovers comes in a few days following singer Geosteady’s conversion to Islam after spending a few months alone since he was dumped by the mother of his two kids.

Geosteady, Prima Kardashi and their children Soraya and Solange

Read Also: Prima Kardashi not ruling out return to Geosteady, sets her terms

Breakups don’t mean u should give up on urself, have fights with ur ex n wishing each other the worst. Wish him Well, pray for them, support their businesses, advise them where they are wrong___n above all have peace of Mind. U will thank Me Later Prima Kadarshi

While speaking in an interview with Kasuku, Geosteady disclosed that he part ways with Prima Kadarshi after he couldn’t stomach her ill-mannered behaviors after spending almost 8 years together under the same shelter.

When asked whether he had been introduced (Kwanjula) to Prima’s parents, he revealed that they did a local martial ceremony popularly known as Kukyala.