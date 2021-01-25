Kampala Lord Mayor-elect Erias Lukwago questions why President-elect Yoweri Museveni was using Luyaaye during his campaigns instead of mentoring the youths.

In a video shared by Bebe Cool on 10th January, Museveni speaks a few jargons which are mainly used by youths in the ghetto.

Museveni used a few words like ‘ba chali bange…ba blood bange‘ to mean ‘my people’. Locally, the dialect is termed as Luyaaye or the ghetto language.

While appearing on NBS TV on Monday morning, Erias Lukwago showed disappointment in the president’s campaign tactics.

President Museveni with singer King Michael

According to the Lord Mayor-elect, the president shouldn’t be trying to speak Luyaaye because there is no way it mentors the youths.

The other day, I saw Museveni with Bebe Cool, trying to speak (Ruyaaye). I saw it and said, “What has become of my country? An 80-year-old trying to speak like a youth instead of mentoring the youth? Erias Lukwago

H.E Y.K. Museveni was announced by the Uganda Electoral Commission as the elected president a few weeks ago and he extends his longstanding rule.

Erias Lukwago as well won the Lord Mayoral race in elections held last week on Wednesday and he extends his term in office.

What do you make of his comments?