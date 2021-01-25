Judithiana Namazzi is grateful to God for making it possible for her to finally walk down the aisle with her husband Ndugwa Joel.

Pearl Magic TV presenter Judithiana Namazzi is still in cloud nine following her successful wedding ceremony with her longtime friend Ndugwa.

The two said their vows in a beautiful private wedding a few days ago and photos from the ceremony have been making rounds online.

Through social media, the former Urban TV and Radiocity presenter thanked everyone one who contributed to the “dream wedding”.

She also thanked her creator for making her dream day possible amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and election period in Uganda.

I got my DREAM wedding through a pandemic and the UG elections saga. If that’s not God, then who? Judithiana Namazzi

She added;

Our God is a God of Promises. Whatever he promised, he delivered. God’s love for me was very obvious throughout my wedding journey. I will share the dope professional pictures very soon. At first, I was reluctant about sharing pictures and videos, but after what God did, you’ll are in for some pictorial testimony. Judithiana Namazzi

Congratulations to the Ndugwas!