Mowzey Radio would be making 35-years-old today and Lilian Mbabazi is out to remember her late baby daddy in a special way.

Lilian Mbabazi and Mowzey Radio had worked together for a while before falling in love with each other.

The two artistes met as students during a Psychology class at Makerere University. They formed a bond which grew stronger each year.

Their relationship gave birth to two beautiful children Asante Manzi and Izuba before the Goodlyfe singer passing on in February of 2018.

The past three years must have been the most challenging for the talented Lilian Mbabazi but she has persevered, showing the strong woman she is.

In celebration if her late lover’s birthday, Mbabazi dedicated last night to playing on Radio and Weasel music.

Through a tweet, Mbabazi revealed how missing Radio has become more of a norm in her life but she is comforted whenever she listens to his music.

Only Radio and Weasel Music tonight! Happy birthday Papa Asante. I am blessed that I can still hear your voice everyday through your music. Missing you is a norm. Lilian Mbabazi

Happy Birthday to the LEGEND!