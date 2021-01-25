Retired Church of Uganda Archbishop Stanely Ntagali has revealed his happiness despite accusations of adultery with a married woman recently.

News broke out that the 65 year old had been suspended from performing priestly duties after being found guilty of having an extra-marital affair on 19 January.

His suspension was confirmed in a letter dated January 13th 2020 written by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

The letter addressed to the Anglican Bishops under the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) confirmed he had committed the sinful act.

Archbishop Ntagali had to face the media on the weekend at the giveaway of his daughter in Wambabya Village, Kiziranfumbi Sub-county in Kikuube District on 23 January where he expressed his sentiments on the matter.

“I am always a happy man but the devil is a liar. We are more than conquerors in Jesus’ name,” he said. “What then shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”

“People can say anything. I am the happiest man in the world. This [giveaway of my daughter] has puncuated my misery and all the things that have been happening. I am the happiest man,” he narrated to guests at the ceremony.

The Archbishop’s daughter Barbra Victorious Tumwijukye was given away to Samuel Apedel.