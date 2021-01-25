Senior journalist and political analyst Tamale Mirundi is unbothered by photos of his son kissing 34-year-old socialite Sheila Don Zella.

Tamale Mirundi Junior shocked many when he kissed Nalongo Sheila Don Zella while on air at Dembe FM radio studios on Saturday.

The photos of the intimate action made rounds on social media, attracting divergent comments from different critics.

Unbothered by the reactions, Tamale Jr. and Don Zella went ahead to share more photos of themselves in some PDA action.

While appearing in STV Uganda on Sunday, his father Tamale Mirundi revealed that he was not surprised by his son’s acts.

Mirundi noted that there are several successful members within his family and a few others who wouldn’t shock him with such actions.

The celebrated political analyst noted that his son has interest in showbiz and it’s fine as long as he does not end up ruining his reputation.

I would be surprised if any of my sons or daughters who went to school did that, there are many Mirundis but that one belongs to them (people in showbiz). He is very much alike. I would have been very surprised if he wasn’t doing such. Tamale Mirundi

The motor-mouthed, however, urged his son not to; steal money, defile a person or fight because he will shoot him if he ever does.

“Let his steal money, let him defile a person, let him fight, I will shoot him!” Tamale added.