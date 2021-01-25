In celebration of 19 years of their relationship, Zuena Kirema notes that there is no other man that can take Bebe Cool’s place in her heart and life.

It is nineteen years now since Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool and longtime lover Zuena Kirema decided to live together.

The two went on to say their vows in a civil wedding at Crane Chambers on 12th September 2003 and have since becomes legally married.

If Mr good heart was a person,it would surely be you without a doubt. Zuena Kirema

Zuena, through a post on her social media accounts, celebrates the love they have shared for the 19 years they’ve been together.

“If I were to choose again, I would still choose you my love. Thank you for loving and taking good care of me Mr Ssali,” Zuena writes.

“19rs it is my and the best part is the beautiful memory lane we have created. May Allah enable us to see our great grandchildren. I love you Mr Ssali and will always do. Happy 19th Anniversary Bebe Cool,” she adds.

Congratulations to the couple!