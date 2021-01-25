In celebration of 19 years of their relationship, Zuena Kirema notes that there is no other man that can take Bebe Cool’s place in her heart and life.
It is nineteen years now since Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool and longtime lover Zuena Kirema decided to live together.
The two went on to say their vows in a civil wedding at Crane Chambers on 12th September 2003 and have since becomes legally married.
Zuena, through a post on her social media accounts, celebrates the love they have shared for the 19 years they’ve been together.
“If I were to choose again, I would still choose you my love. Thank you for loving and taking good care of me Mr Ssali,” Zuena writes.
Congratulations to the couple!