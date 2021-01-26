Beckie Johnz looks forward to a solid musical year and she starts it with a collaboration with Spice Diana dubbed ‘Good Crazy’.

Beckie Johnz was born in Ethiopia and mostly grew up in Kenya. She left for Australia in 2005 when she was 15 years old.

In her early teens, Beckie grew up in a Christian family, whereby she went to church and was involved in a choir.

While growing up, Johnz got her inspiration to sing from artists like Nyankol Mathiang, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Usher Raymond, Alicia Keys, Toni Braxton, Keysha cole as well as the Destiny’s Child.

Beckie Johnz

Spice Diana on the other hand has had a favorable streak of success at the top level for the past five years, dropping hit songs and holding sold out concerts.

Her rich lifestyle, charity and the endorsement deals that keep coming her way make her the target for most fellow females seeking fame in the industry.

Beckie Johnz must have made her research and decided that Spice would be the piece to start the puzzle of her music plan this year.

The two link up on ‘Good Crazy’, a dancehall jam that might take its toll on your playlist. It was produced by Daddy Andre.

Beckie Johnz brings explosive energy onto the song as Spice adds her trademark music style to create good melodies.

The visuals were shot by the fast rising videographer Jack Graphix. Take a gaze: