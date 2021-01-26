Former Golden Band singer Carol Nantongo had no kind words for a fan who called her fat after sharing her recent photos of Facebook.

Nantongo is not the first artiste to go out of her composed personality and wild at a fan for commenting on her weight.

Irene Ntale, Winnie Nwagi and several others have often been involved in a war of words with their fans for similar reasons.

Following a Facebook post where she shared her photos, Carol Nantongo was attacked with somewhat rude comments from a fan called Tonny Micheal Ssekyanzi.

In his comment, Tonny questioned why Carol dumped her portable size and opted to add so much weight which, in his own opinion, took her beauty away.

It didn’t take long before the songstress landed on the comment and she held nothing back as she questioned why a fan should be concerned about her weight.

The comments seem to have later been deleted but fans continue to question how she can be living in the future already.