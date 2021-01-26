Tamale Mirundi Junior has distanced himself from rumors that he has romped with 36-year-old mother and city socialite Sheila Nadege, popularly known as Sheila Don Zella.

Speaking in an interview with Dembe FM’s presenter Kasuku, Mirundi Junior totally denied having ever had coitus with the controversial socialite, maintaining that they are just close friends.

Mirundi Junior furthermore refuted allegations of being in a relationship with Don Zella. He went ahead to state that he is not remorseful of what is going on between them.

Read Also: Tamale Mirundi Junior on kissing socialite Don Zella: It was a joke

I’ve never had coitus with Don Zella and am not in a love relationship with her as most people think basing on the PDA photos that she shared. Murundi Junior

He also disclosed how he is worried of his dad’s reaction adding that when his mom crossed paths with the photos, she collapsed.