Singer Ali Bukenya alias Nubian Li’s wife Mutoni Gloria registered a big win in the recently concluded Local government polls after she was declared the winner for LC 3 seat in Kyanja Parish.

Mutoni Gloria won ran for the seat on the National Unity Platform (NUP) card beat her contestant’s hands down without even the support of her husband who is behind coolers at Makindye military barracks.

The mother of three will now dully be serving and representing the residents of Kyanja at Wakiso Division as she has set her sight to steer her residents to greater developments.

We congratulate her upon her new milestone!

In other news, singer Dr. Bitone Bitone lost the LC 3 Councillor’s seat and blamed his fall on the mafia system going by his post on Facebook.