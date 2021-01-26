With lots available on DStv Premium, here are some of the shows you can’t miss this week;

The Blacklist S07

A new FBI profiler, Elizabeth Keen, has her entire life uprooted when a mysterious criminal, Raymond Reddington, who has eluded capture for decades, turns himself in and insists on speaking only to her.

Stars: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff

The Trump Show

Protests, political turmoil, pandemic – the inside story of the extraordinary Trump presidency. Friends and foes tell of his rise from TV star to leader of the free world.

Stars: Tim Alberta, Steve Bannon, John Bolton

Real Housewives of Potomoc

We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives.

Stars: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon

Love after Lock up S04

Couples finally meet their fiancé upon prison release. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar?

Stars: Lizzie Kommes, Scott Davey, Andrea

Catfish S08

Young filmmakers document their colleague’s budding online friendship with a young woman and her family which leads to an unexpected series of discoveries.

Stars: Nev Schulman, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost

