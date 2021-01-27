Angella Katatumba can neither cook nor clean the house but she doesn’t see how that makes her a bad person.

Local songstress Angella Katatumba is not a fan of doing housework and hence the reason she works hard to hire people to cook for her.

During an interview with Bukedde TV, the jolly singer made it clear that she is not a fan of doing housework and the only food she can cook is rice.

“I am not gonna lie, I don’t (do housework). When I got married in the UK, it’s when my husband taught me how to cook rice,” Katatumba noted.

The 45-year-old noted that her parents always hired chefs, maids and cleaners and her father always told her to just work hard and hire people to do the work for her.

She, however, does not understand how not being able to cook makes her a bad person because it is just a different way that she was raised.

Just because I can’t cook doesn’t mean am a bad person. My father taught me how to hustle, to go out there and look for money so I am like a man. We cannot both be out there looking for money and then you also expect me to get back home and cook for you. Does it make sense? Angella Katatumba

Angella Katatumba has been through a couple of relationships since divorcing with her husband and she hasn’t settled yet.

Could this be why?