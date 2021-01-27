Besides being longtime friends to Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi, singer Nubian Li’s wife Mutoni Gloria hints that the celebrity couple’s love life inspires her a lot about marriage.

Nubian Li’s wife spoke out about what she loves most from Bobi Wine and Barbie’s relationship while responding to a question of whether she was inspired by the couple to involve herself in politics.

Mutoni emerged winner of Kyanja Parish LC 3 Councilor in the recently concluded Local government elections.

Despite winning the seat, she also stressed, she did not celebrate fully since her husband is still behind bars.

She noted that whenever she visits the prison, she is neither allowed to see him face-to-face nor talk to him.

She also stressed how it wasn’t easy to acquire the National Unity Platform card to run for the seat since her husband had no influence in the issuing of the cards.

Mutoni Gloria went on to trash rumors that have been making rounds of how Nubian Li has never benefited anything good from Bobi Wine as she defended her husband saying that if it was the case, Nubain Li would have channeled to other business.