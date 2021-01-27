Legendary musician, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Halima Namakula is out to challenge election results for the elderly representative Member of Parliament in the central region that were recently announced by the Electoral Commission.

According to the E.C results, the seat was won by 77-year-old Peninah Busingye Kalenge, popularly known as Maama Kisanja, who garnered 113 votes to Halima’s 61. The latter claims that the election was marred by many irregularities.

She claims that the people who conducted the voting process got involved in cheating and voter bribery, something that she totally condems.

The “Ekimbeewo” singer reveals that she has gathered enough evidence to challenge the results in court with her lawyers.

She goes ahead to explain that her going to court doesn’t necessarily mean that she has selfish interests in that office but she wants to serve the elderly as they deserve to be served fully.

She also notes that if Peninah Busingye had won her convincingly, she wouldn’t have gone to court.

Halima Namakula opened up about her plans to challenge the election results while on an interview with Bukedde.