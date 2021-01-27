Renown city pastor Mondo Mugisha Franklin fears for his life and is on the run for yet to be established reasons.

Mondo has, in the past, been implicated in different crimes the most recent one being in December where he was summoned by court over fraud.

He seems to be in great danger again with fear for his life and he revealed, through Facebook, that he is hiding for a yet to be revealed reason.

Read Also: Court summons Pastor Mondo and Nabbi Omukazi over fraud

In a Facebook post, Balaam asked Pr. Mondo Mugisha Franklin to reach out to him because he was looking for him and his numbers were off.

Mondo replied, “My Brother, I’m on run. I can’t be around, my life is in danger. I have sent you information regarding my life.”

The controversial pastor later shared a photo of himself on a plane with the caption, “God guide me.”

The exact reason why the city pastor is on the run this time around is not yet clear but we shall keep you updated in the matter.