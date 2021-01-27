Sheebah Karungi, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Nasty C, Khaligraph Jones, Suspect 95, Soraia Rakos and Calema to perform at MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA) yesterday announced a lineup of the artistes expected to perform on 20th February.

It includes top stars from across the continent including Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Uganda’s Sheebah Karungi, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Nasty C, Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones, Suspect 95 from the Ivory Coast, Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos, and São Tomé and Príncipe’s Calema.

Diamond Platnumz

“The MAMAs are a global spotlight on African music and artists, and this lineup of incredible talent speaks to the tremendous power of music on our continent,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager ViacomCBS Networks Africa.

“This year’s show is dedicated to the youth of Africa, and we are committed to amplifying social change through music and culture and to elevating youth voices across our platforms,” he adds.

One of the MTV MAMA Kampala 2021 nomination leaders with five nods, Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz will return to the MAMA stage after his energetic 2016 performance.

A first time nominee from Uganda, songstress Sheebah Karungi has scored two nods in the Best Female and Best Ugandan Act categories. She is excited to be listed among the performers.

More performers will be announced in the next few days, as well as finalists for the MAMA Generation Change Award, which will recognize youth change-makers on the continent.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be held in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board. The MAMA serves as a platform to showcase the country’s and African music and sounds to the world.

Congratulations to all the selected performers!