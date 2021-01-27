Barbie Kyagulanyi, the wife to singer-turned-politician and 2021 National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, disclosed that they slept in turns during the 11 days when they were confined in their home.

Barbie Kyagulanyi opened up about how they used to spend their nights while speaking to NTV Uganda.

She said that they took turns because they were not sure of what would happen next since the army and police had heavily deployed around their home in Magere, Wakiso district since the day Ugandans went to polls to vote the president of Uganda.

Barbie Kyagulanyi and Bobi Wine at their home (Photo credit : Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

The mother of four went on to also reveal how she doesn’t feel safe at all even though the security operatives withdrew from their home following court orders that directed them to leave with immediate effect.

We slept in turns, unsure of what would happen the next day. I don’t feel safe even though they withdrew. Barbie Kyagulanyi

Barbara Itungo noted that she is glad that all this happened while their children are abroad saying that if they were together during this time, they would have gotten drained emotionally.