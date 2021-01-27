The relationship between Tamale Mirundi Jr and Don Zella will only end in tears with the former washing dishes according to Alicia Bosschic.

Tamale Mirundi Jr’s relationship with Nalongo Don Zella only became public when photos of them kissing during an interview at Dembe FM surfaced online.

Tamale Mirundi Jr has since appeared on a couple of interviews saying that what he did was normal and people should not be concerned by what is going on between him and the socialite.

Don Zella, Tamale Mirundi Jnr

While appearing on Spark TV, another socialite Alicia Kembabazi a.k.a Alicia Bosschic advised Don Zella to stop romping with young boys.

He is a very young boy, I don’t chew young boys. Don Zella is way older than him. He could be 20 and Don Zella is like 40 or 50 (years old). She says the young boys re-energize but they only break her. She really humiliated herself, so did the boy…you cannot date your mother. Alicia Bosschic

Alicia also noted that Tamale Mirundi Jr is only into the relationship for money not love and will make her run bankrupt.

She advised Mirundi Jr to make research and find out how Don Zella’s ex-lover Big Eye managed to stay with her for five years because he might end up washing dishes and being beaten because she is a very jealous woman.