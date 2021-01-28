Uganda musician Alexander Bagonza commonly known by his stage name, A Pass has hinted at running for the Kampala Mayor office in 2026.

The “Addicted” singer says he will make the City “a tourist attraction” if he manages to make it on the ballot.

“I may run for mayor of Kampala in 2026, if I do, I will win and make Kampala a tourist attraction,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

A Pass will not be joining the political arena for the first time as his credentials were highlighted when he won hearts of Ugandans with his stand against Police brutality.

Similarly in July 2018, A Pass alongside NBS Television reporter Raymond Mujuni, Joel Ssenyonyi and Bobi Wine took part in a social media tax (OTT tax) demonstration.