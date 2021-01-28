Pearl Magic presenter and beautician Judithiana Namazzi reveals that her wedding gown was inspired by Destiny’s Child singer Letoya Luckett.

As the world was busy gushing and raving about American Grammy Award-winning, singer-songwriter and actress LeToya Nicole Luckett’s wedding dress gown, Judithiana took screenshots of it.

She kept the pictures even though at the time, it seemed like a dream far fetched. She could not believe that she would later afford it on her big martial ceremony.

In a turn of events, the dress she fancied ended up being her reception dress and she could not stomach the excitement as she let the cat out of the bag.