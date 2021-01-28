Pearl Magic presenter and beautician Judithiana Namazzi reveals that her wedding gown was inspired by Destiny’s Child singer Letoya Luckett.
As the world was busy gushing and raving about American Grammy Award-winning, singer-songwriter and actress LeToya Nicole Luckett’s wedding dress gown, Judithiana took screenshots of it.
She kept the pictures even though at the time, it seemed like a dream far fetched. She could not believe that she would later afford it on her big martial ceremony.
In a turn of events, the dress she fancied ended up being her reception dress and she could not stomach the excitement as she let the cat out of the bag.
I wore my DREAM dress! How many women get that kind of blessing? I remember taking a screenshot of this gown soon after @letoyaluckett’s wedding years ago as the Internet raved about her 3 dresses. I saved it for inspiration because I knew for a fact that there is no way I could afford such a dress.
Leave alone have the connections to get the verawang team to make me a dress that a Grammy award-winning celebrity wore. I guess at that time, God laughed at me. I had no idea what he had in store for me.
Crazy turn of events though: my dream dress ended up being my reception dress. Will share that story one day.Judithiana Namazzi