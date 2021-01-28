Blackman Entertainment boss Geosteady, born Hassan Kigozi, maintains that he did not convert to Islam to have more than one wife.

Through a post on his social media pages, the “Owooma” singer laughed off accusations that hinted on how he had converted to the Muslim after hooking up a Hajjati and to also have the liberty’s to accommodate four wives.

He explained that he loved being a Muslim since birth. He said that he was named Hassan Kigozi at birth adding that his dad is a Muslim and his birth certificate has his Muslim name.

He concluded his post by assuring all ladies who cared to read how he is still single, contented, and not searching till further notice adding that he only has time to work for himself and his children.